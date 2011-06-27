  1. Home
Used 2008 Porsche 911 GT2 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.2/407.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque505 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower530 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
50 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
suede steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
suede trim on shift knobyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room51.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/suedeyes
Measurements
Front track59.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3175 lbs.
Gross weight3858 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length176.9 in.
Ground clearance3.9 in.
Height50.5 in.
Wheel base92.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Carrara White
  • Atlas Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Malachite Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Grey, leather/suede
  • Black, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
325/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
