Used 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Features & Specs
|Overview
See 911 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$89,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$89,700
|viscous center differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$89,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300.9/442.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$89,700
|Torque
|273 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|325 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$89,700
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$89,700
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|235 watts stereo output
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$89,700
|remote trunk release
|yes
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$89,700
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$89,700
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$89,700
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|51.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|leather
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$89,700
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$89,700
|Front track
|58.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|8.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3384 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4233 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|3.4 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.30 cd.
|Length
|174.3 in.
|Ground clearance
|4.6 in.
|Height
|51.6 in.
|Wheel base
|92.5 in.
|Width
|72.9 in.
|Rear track
|60.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$89,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$89,700
|295/35R Z tires
|yes
|18 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the 911
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$89,700
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$89,700
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related Used 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic