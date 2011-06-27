  1. Home
Used 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Features & Specs

More about the 2008 911
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.9/442.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
235 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room51.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Gross weight4110 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length174.3 in.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base92.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Grey Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Atlas Grey Metallic
  • Non-Metallic Paint To Sample
  • Metallic Paint To Sample
  • Dark Olive Metallic
  • Black
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Malachite Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Grey, premium leather
  • Brown, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Sand Beige, leather
  • Black/Terracotta, leather
  • Black/Stone Grey, leather
  • Stone Grey, leather
  • Leather Interior To Sample, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sea Blue, leather
  • Terracotta, premium leather
  • Cocoa, premium leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
295/35R Z tiresyes
18 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
