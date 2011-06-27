Used 2008 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

The funnest car to drive Mel , 06/02/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful 2500rpm's then HOLD ON-the power- handling-color options-fill my fickle, very picky needs! The leather, MUCH FINER than any Bentley- plus you do not have to plug it in at night (like Bentley -Aston-Ferrari- Lambo). The 150,000 is still 100,000 under the competition. Plus it ALWAYS STARTS! LOVE-LOVE IT. Report Abuse

How much for one that works maxxx , 10/20/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned porsches since 1982, great cars, but what has happened to the quality. Buttons now fall off, electrical system fails - try losing your headlights at 65 on a windy road at midnight (I don't believe they switched to Lucas-but.....) and customer service that talks nice and does nothing. I just don't know, it's a blast to drive, but then again, it is a porsche, but then again, it's not the porsche I fell in love with

08 turbo cab tiptronic daniel Minc , 03/03/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Went from an 06 c2s cab stick, to an 08 turbo cab tip. Love the power on demand, glued to the road feeling on country roads. The turbo definitely has a more planted feel on the twisties, probably due to the 4 wheel drive and more weight up front. The c2s felt very light up front with its go kart kind of feel. The main shock to me is how civilized the power train is. Not much of a snarl. no one will hear you and even starting it up is not a noticable event. It unfortunately lacks a killer exhaust note. My 06 C2s started with a snarl which was rewarding. The Tip is smooth as glass, no smg here, and it goes like hell too, but will it fulfill the boy racer desire? Maybe.

08 C4S Cab Carl B. , 04/06/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Porsche and somehow they just keep getting better and better. It's an amazingly civilized car around town. You think it's a pretty quick car until you realize that, most of the time, you're hardly pushing on the accelerator - but when you "floor it', you better be ready to shift because it'll hit the redline before you can blink. The handling borders on absurd. Supple leather seats are very comfortable. There really is no substitute!