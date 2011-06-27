  1. Home
Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Features & Specs

More about the 2006 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$77,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$77,100
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$77,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.2/424.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$77,100
Torque273 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 6800 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$77,100
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$77,100
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$77,100
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$77,100
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$77,100
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$77,100
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$77,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$77,100
Front track58.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.
Length175.6 in.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Gross weight4112 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base92.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$77,100
Exterior Colors
  • Carmon Red Metallic
  • Atlas Grey Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Metallic Paint To Sample
  • Black
  • Carrara White
  • Slate Grey Metallic
  • Dark Olive Metallic
  • Non-Metallic Paint To Sample
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Seal Grey Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sea Blue, leather
  • Stone Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Stone Grey, leather
  • Black/Terracotta, leather
  • Black/Sand Beige, leather
  • Grey, premium leather
  • Brown, premium leather
  • Leather Interior To Sample, premium leather
  • Terracotta, premium leather
  • Cocoa, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Palm Green, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$77,100
295/35R Z tiresyes
18 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$77,100
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$77,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
