Used 2006 Porsche 911 Club Coupe Features & Specs

More about the 2006 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$99,911
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$99,911
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$99,911
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$99,911
Torque306 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 7200 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$99,911
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$99,911
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$99,911
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$99,911
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$99,911
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$99,911
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$99,911
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$99,911
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.4 cu.ft.
Length175.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base92.5 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track59.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$99,911
Exterior Colors
  • Azurro California Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Stone Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Stone Grey, leather
  • Black/Terracotta, leather
  • Black/Sand Beige, leather
  • Grey, premium leather
  • Brown, premium leather
  • Leather Interior To Sample, premium leather
  • Terracotta, premium leather
  • Cocoa, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sea Blue, leather
  • Palm Green, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$99,911
295/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$99,911
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$99,911
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
