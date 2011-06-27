  1. Home
Used 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera Features & Specs

More about the 2005 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$69,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/405.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Torque273 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 6800 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$69,300
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$69,300
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$69,300
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$69,300
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$69,300
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3075 lbs.
Gross weight3990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length175.6 in.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base92.5 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Exterior Colors
  • Non-Metallic Paint To Sample
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Seal Grey Metallic
  • Carmon Red Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Black
  • Metallic Paint To Sample
  • Slate Grey Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Atlas Grey Metallic
  • Dark Olive Metallic
  • Guards Red
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Black
  • Grey
  • Brown
  • Leather Interior To Sample
  • Stone Grey
  • Stone Grey
  • Stone Grey
  • Stone Grey
  • Black
  • Black
  • Sand Beige
  • Palm Green
  • Palm Green
  • Palm Green
  • Palm Green
  • Sea Blue
  • Sea Blue
  • Sea Blue
  • Sea Blue
  • Cocoa
  • Terracotta
  • Sand Beige
  • Sand Beige
  • Sand Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$69,300
18 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
265/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$69,300
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
