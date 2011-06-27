Used 2005 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Finally got one d1coach , 09/29/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful After forty years of wanting one badly, I bought my Porsche 911. Low mileage well cared for Tiptronic Coupe. So much fun to drive, fast without a lot of noise or fuss. Plenty of cabin and head room even at 6'3. Report Abuse

The most satisfying car to own art_from_fl , 12/07/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought a used 2005 (997) 911 Carrera Coupe with Tiptronic 7 month ago. This is my first Porsche, and can't deny I expected to be a nice experience; this car has given me a lot of satisfaction and went beyond my high expectations. The handling at any speed is amazing.

Porsche 997 is Hands Down Better than 996 Niten Luthra , 07/26/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I just bought this car trading my '05 Boxster in. Wow! This car is...unbelievable in every way. It's fast, fun and damn good looking. My brother says it well - engineering excellence. I am so happy and privileged to be an owner and to be able to drive a vehcile that so many people dream of driving and owning. I bought an Artic silver one with 19" Carrera wheels, bi xenons, sport seats and so forth. There is no substitute!

Daily Driver or Dream Car? MountainManiac , 01/23/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned my '05 Carrera S for almost 3 years, and I continue to love it. Full supple leather is a great option that makes the car smell like a Coach store ever time you open the door. The light front end and immediate steering is the 911's best trait - - along with the phenomenal power. Don't be misled by factory number or magazine writeups...the S model will consistently do 0-60 in 4.1 seconds. The low-end torque is unbelievable, although at 6000 rpm the car is running out of steam and wants to be shifted. The acceleration and braking are dizzying -- it's unlike any other car that can be used as a daily driver. Plus, you can fit 2 kids in the backseat and get 27 hwy. Amazing.