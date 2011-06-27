  1. Home
Used 2005 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

5.0
5.0
25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Finally got one

d1coach, 09/29/2012
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

After forty years of wanting one badly, I bought my Porsche 911. Low mileage well cared for Tiptronic Coupe. So much fun to drive, fast without a lot of noise or fuss. Plenty of cabin and head room even at 6'3.

The most satisfying car to own

art_from_fl, 12/07/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought a used 2005 (997) 911 Carrera Coupe with Tiptronic 7 month ago. This is my first Porsche, and can't deny I expected to be a nice experience; this car has given me a lot of satisfaction and went beyond my high expectations. The handling at any speed is amazing.

Porsche 997 is Hands Down Better than 996

Niten Luthra, 07/26/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I just bought this car trading my '05 Boxster in. Wow! This car is...unbelievable in every way. It's fast, fun and damn good looking. My brother says it well - engineering excellence. I am so happy and privileged to be an owner and to be able to drive a vehcile that so many people dream of driving and owning. I bought an Artic silver one with 19" Carrera wheels, bi xenons, sport seats and so forth. There is no substitute!

Daily Driver or Dream Car?

MountainManiac, 01/23/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have owned my '05 Carrera S for almost 3 years, and I continue to love it. Full supple leather is a great option that makes the car smell like a Coach store ever time you open the door. The light front end and immediate steering is the 911's best trait - - along with the phenomenal power. Don't be misled by factory number or magazine writeups...the S model will consistently do 0-60 in 4.1 seconds. The low-end torque is unbelievable, although at 6000 rpm the car is running out of steam and wants to be shifted. The acceleration and braking are dizzying -- it's unlike any other car that can be used as a daily driver. Plus, you can fit 2 kids in the backseat and get 27 hwy. Amazing.

2005 C4S

mark fisher, 02/08/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 4th Porsche 911, and each one has gotten better and better. This one is by far the best of all: it has more speed, comfort, luxury, handling. In this modern world, it is nice to know that the 911 remains one of those special cars, and as the old ad says, "there is no substitute"...still.

