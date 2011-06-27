  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2003 Porsche 911
  5. Used 2003 Porsche 911 GT2
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Porsche 911 GT2 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 911
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all 911s for sale
List Price Estimate
$17,745 - $37,342
Used 911 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

MY SUNDAY DRIVER

CRAZYREX, 08/27/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I LOVE THIS CAR ALWAYS DID SINCE I WAS LITTLE. AND I ALWAYS WANTED THIS TO BE MY FIRST CAR SO I WORKED 2 JOBS FOR 3 YEARS TILL I TURNED 21 AND ON MY 21ST BIRTHDAY I BOUGHT MY DREAM CAR..

Report Abuse

fast fun all in one

mangas, 07/24/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

very fun car TO drive and also attracts alot of people and alot of head turns

Report Abuse

My favorite Porsche

cali, 09/09/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

this is my baby, I drive her everywhere, She handles the open roads great, anyone who wants a car this is the one to buy. Closely resembles a 69 shelby mustang

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 911s for sale

Related Used 2003 Porsche 911 GT2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles