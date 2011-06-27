Used 2003 Porsche 911 GT2 Consumer Reviews
MY SUNDAY DRIVER
CRAZYREX, 08/27/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I LOVE THIS CAR ALWAYS DID SINCE I WAS LITTLE. AND I ALWAYS WANTED THIS TO BE MY FIRST CAR SO I WORKED 2 JOBS FOR 3 YEARS TILL I TURNED 21 AND ON MY 21ST BIRTHDAY I BOUGHT MY DREAM CAR..
fast fun all in one
mangas, 07/24/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
very fun car TO drive and also attracts alot of people and alot of head turns
My favorite Porsche
cali, 09/09/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
this is my baby, I drive her everywhere, She handles the open roads great, anyone who wants a car this is the one to buy. Closely resembles a 69 shelby mustang
