Used 2003 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 911
4.8
26 reviews
Continuing Pleasure

David Cutlip, 09/22/2016
Carrera Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The research I did found the IMS bearing problem affecting only 4% of the models produced. However if the IMS bearing fails you're looking at a very expensive repair, if not a replacement motor. That being said, once "repaired," the car runs "like a Porsche." It pulls strong, with anything above 4000 RPM bringing an ear-to-ear smile. The handling is spot on, as expected, from any Porsche auto. I plan to do some "hot laps" at the track this season, as that's the only place you can properly drive the car without being arrested!! Addendum 09/22/2017: I have now driven two different tracks, doing "hot laps": High Plains Raceway, Byers, Colo. and Aspen Motor Sports Park, Aspen Colo. The car ran strong and did NOT disappoint. The drive to/from Denver area to Snowmass added a very pleasurable 1180 miles to the clock. Very comfortable for a long trip and those mountain road curves were made for this car!!!

responsiveness: an extension of self

tomas, 08/09/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Thus is foremost a driver's care. The handeling is superb. It can be used for an everyday driver as well as a weekend sports car. While I purchased the convertibe triptronic, I would recommend a fully optioned coupe from a value standpoint. One of the few cars purchased where I can't wait to purchase my next Porsche. You will be happy, very happy.

Midlife Crisis

Ed, 06/12/2005
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Crisp handeling, acceleration is awsome, and an overall dream car. A must have before you die and leave this world, because you dont know if theres going to be one wherever your headed.

2003 911 Cab. review

Ron Olson, 10/22/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Car handle like no other. Very responsive, but not overly powerful. Very good car for a "drive" or everyday use.

2003 911 Carrera Cabriolet

tcjenn, 01/08/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a more luxurious car than any of my other 911 Porsche that I have owned. It does't have exactly the same ferrocious acceleration as my 1998 C2S or my 1993 RS 911, but it is a more forgiving ride. It is more comfortable around town. It oozes with a formal, superior luxurious ride. I have found that if I switch off the PASM control, things get back to the Porsche feel that I am more accustomed to. This car has the full leather interior option and it feels, looks, and smells great. I also have the aero kit, it adds a fantastic look to the car.

