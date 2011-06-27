Used 2003 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Continuing Pleasure
The research I did found the IMS bearing problem affecting only 4% of the models produced. However if the IMS bearing fails you're looking at a very expensive repair, if not a replacement motor. That being said, once "repaired," the car runs "like a Porsche." It pulls strong, with anything above 4000 RPM bringing an ear-to-ear smile. The handling is spot on, as expected, from any Porsche auto. I plan to do some "hot laps" at the track this season, as that's the only place you can properly drive the car without being arrested!! Addendum 09/22/2017: I have now driven two different tracks, doing "hot laps": High Plains Raceway, Byers, Colo. and Aspen Motor Sports Park, Aspen Colo. The car ran strong and did NOT disappoint. The drive to/from Denver area to Snowmass added a very pleasurable 1180 miles to the clock. Very comfortable for a long trip and those mountain road curves were made for this car!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
responsiveness: an extension of self
Thus is foremost a driver's care. The handeling is superb. It can be used for an everyday driver as well as a weekend sports car. While I purchased the convertibe triptronic, I would recommend a fully optioned coupe from a value standpoint. One of the few cars purchased where I can't wait to purchase my next Porsche. You will be happy, very happy.
Midlife Crisis
Crisp handeling, acceleration is awsome, and an overall dream car. A must have before you die and leave this world, because you dont know if theres going to be one wherever your headed.
2003 911 Cab. review
Car handle like no other. Very responsive, but not overly powerful. Very good car for a "drive" or everyday use.
2003 911 Carrera Cabriolet
This is a more luxurious car than any of my other 911 Porsche that I have owned. It does't have exactly the same ferrocious acceleration as my 1998 C2S or my 1993 RS 911, but it is a more forgiving ride. It is more comfortable around town. It oozes with a formal, superior luxurious ride. I have found that if I switch off the PASM control, things get back to the Porsche feel that I am more accustomed to. This car has the full leather interior option and it feels, looks, and smells great. I also have the aero kit, it adds a fantastic look to the car.
Sponsored cars related to the 911
Related Used 2003 Porsche 911 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner