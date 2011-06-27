Used 2003 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Continuing Pleasure David Cutlip , 09/22/2016 Carrera Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The research I did found the IMS bearing problem affecting only 4% of the models produced. However if the IMS bearing fails you're looking at a very expensive repair, if not a replacement motor. That being said, once "repaired," the car runs "like a Porsche." It pulls strong, with anything above 4000 RPM bringing an ear-to-ear smile. The handling is spot on, as expected, from any Porsche auto. I plan to do some "hot laps" at the track this season, as that's the only place you can properly drive the car without being arrested!! Addendum 09/22/2017: I have now driven two different tracks, doing "hot laps": High Plains Raceway, Byers, Colo. and Aspen Motor Sports Park, Aspen Colo. The car ran strong and did NOT disappoint. The drive to/from Denver area to Snowmass added a very pleasurable 1180 miles to the clock. Very comfortable for a long trip and those mountain road curves were made for this car!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

responsiveness: an extension of self tomas , 08/09/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Thus is foremost a driver's care. The handeling is superb. It can be used for an everyday driver as well as a weekend sports car. While I purchased the convertibe triptronic, I would recommend a fully optioned coupe from a value standpoint. One of the few cars purchased where I can't wait to purchase my next Porsche. You will be happy, very happy. Report Abuse

Midlife Crisis Ed , 06/12/2005 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Crisp handeling, acceleration is awsome, and an overall dream car. A must have before you die and leave this world, because you dont know if theres going to be one wherever your headed. Report Abuse

2003 911 Cab. review Ron Olson , 10/22/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Car handle like no other. Very responsive, but not overly powerful. Very good car for a "drive" or everyday use. Report Abuse