Used 2002 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(81%)4(5%)3(12%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.6
41 reviews
Little Fast Tank

goodtogo, 08/05/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I drive it to work everyday depending on which office between 20 and 60 miles. I can't get over how solid and rigid it is, just like a fast tank. I put one O2 sensor in it (it has four) and an oil separator that's it, except for tires.

A tremendous sports car for the money

eDoug, 04/15/2009
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

Since prices have come down on these, they represent a tremendous value for anyone seeking a sports car, and anyone charmed by the voluptuous shape and performance of a 911. While many snuffed the new looks of the 996 chassis and design, it's unmistakably all 911... and the performance on and off the track are testimony to it's heritage. There are some weak points mechanically in some cars, but this is factored in to the low prices we're seeing for these models. 2002 added some nice goodies - and it's a great year... Would I love a 2009 997? Perhaps, but when you might be able to pay cash for a 2002 with only incrementally lower performance (but less weight, too), it's an easy decision.

Awesome Targa!!

Jonas, 12/31/2008
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I frequently change vehicles and have had some of the greats in the mid- price range - Elise, NSX, S2000. The 911 edges out the NSX for top honors in my opinion. It gives an unbelievably smooth ride when calm, but upon hard acceleration or cornering tightens up significantly. This is the first of the cars I've owned that my wife will drive. I've only had the car for a few months, but it hasn't missed a beat. Also, the torque curve is much more linear than any car I've previously owned. It's a welcoming contrast to the lack of bottom end power I've experienced in the past. In my opinion the Targa design is far superior to the standard 911; the glass breaks up the roof line nicely.

Nothing short of amazing

sanfraned, 08/15/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have always been in search of a car that offered the right combination of awesome performance at a high but not astronomical price and that had great curb appeal. Well, the Porsche 911 Turbo with the X50 performance package is nothing short of incredible. For the money, you cannot find anything more impressive than a Porsche 911 Turbo X50. Good safety features including 4 wheel drive, and ESP (PSM in Porsche's lingo), which make the car much safer in risky situations and allows novice drives to drive it with confidence. Blazing speed, which according to manufacturers' specs, make it one of the fastest production cars in the world.

996 tt x50

ailich, 11/30/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

My fifth porsche including the 993 tt. This car removed much of the rawness of the car. The x50 package made an enormous difference. Although porsche claims 450 hp for the car, I have seen it test on a dyno closer to 500 hp. porsche is well known for understating their cars numbers. Wickedly fast with many creature comforts. No cars I have driven have come close to the shear power i feel when driving The x50 package is well worth its hefty pricetag. Definately. I understand that the gemballa exhaust will push it over 500 hp. A definate keeper

