Used 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera Features & Specs

More about the 2001 911
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.5/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
telescopic steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3174 lbs.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base92.6 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Zanzibar Red
  • Speed Yellow
  • Wimbledon Green
  • Seal Grey
  • Slate Gray
  • Midnight Blue
  • Meridian
  • Lapis Blue
  • Rain Forest Green
  • Orient Red
  • Polar Silver
  • Black
  • Arctic Silver
  • Biarritz White
  • Guards Red
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Forest Green
Interior Colors
  • Savanna Beige
  • Natural Brown
  • Metropol Blue
  • Natural Gray
  • Nephrite Green
  • Black
  • Graphite Gray
  • Boxster Red
  • Cinnamon Brown
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
255/40R Z tiresyes
17 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
