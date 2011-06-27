  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2001 Porsche 911
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 911
More about the 2001 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$81,500
See 911 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$81,500
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$81,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.5/371.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$81,500
Torque258 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$81,500
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$81,500
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$81,500
telescopic steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$81,500
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$81,500
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$81,500
Front head room38 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$81,500
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$81,500
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Ground clearance3.9 in.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base92.6 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$81,500
Exterior Colors
  • Zanzibar Red
  • Speed Yellow
  • Wimbledon Green
  • Seal Grey
  • Slate Gray
  • Midnight Blue
  • Meridian
  • Lapis Blue
  • Rain Forest Green
  • Orient Red
  • Polar Silver
  • Black
  • Arctic Silver
  • Biarritz White
  • Guards Red
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Forest Green
Interior Colors
  • Savanna Beige
  • Natural Brown
  • Metropol Blue
  • Natural Gray
  • Nephrite Green
  • Black
  • Graphite Gray
  • Boxster Red
  • Cinnamon Brown
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$81,500
temporary spare tireyes
255/40R Z tiresyes
17 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$81,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$81,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 911 Inventory

Related Used 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles