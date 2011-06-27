  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2000 Porsche 911
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Porsche 911 Carrera Features & Specs

More about the 2000 911
Overview
See 911 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.5/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity11 cu.ft.
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight2910 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base92.6 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vesuvio Metallic
  • Arena Red Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Mirage Metallic
  • Zenith Blue Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Pastel Yellow
  • Black Metallic
  • Ocean Jade Metallic
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Space Gray
  • Savanna Beige
  • Metropol Blue
  • Graphite Gray
See 911 Inventory

Related Used 2000 Porsche 911 Carrera info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles