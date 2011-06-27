  1. Home
Used 2000 Porsche 911 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 911
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Combined MPG171718
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.5/371.8 mi.253.5/371.8 mi.253.5/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG171718
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm258 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm258 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6800 rpm300 hp @ 6800 rpm300 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.51.7 in.51.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity11 cu.ft.11 cu.ft.11 cu.ft.
Length174.5 in.174.5 in.174.5 in.
Curb weight3197 lbs.3032 lbs.2910 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.5 cu.ft.3.5 cu.ft.4.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.9 in.3.9 in.4.3 in.
Height51.4 in.51.4 in.51.4 in.
Wheel base92.6 in.92.6 in.92.6 in.
Width69.5 in.69.5 in.69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mirage Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Glacier White
  • Arena Red Metallic
  • Vesuvio Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Zenith Blue Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Ocean Jade Metallic
  • Pastel Yellow
  • Mirage Metallic
  • Vesuvio Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Yellow
  • Zenith Blue Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Glacier White
  • Black Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Ocean Jade Metallic
  • Arena Red Metallic
  • Vesuvio Metallic
  • Arena Red Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Mirage Metallic
  • Zenith Blue Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Pastel Yellow
  • Black Metallic
  • Ocean Jade Metallic
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite Gray
  • Space Gray
  • Savanna Beige
  • Metropol Blue
  • Space Gray
  • Graphite Gray
  • Savanna Beige
  • Metropol Blue
  • Space Gray
  • Savanna Beige
  • Metropol Blue
  • Graphite Gray
