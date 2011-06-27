Used 2000 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Nothing better Joe , 10/13/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car 5 years ago - speed yellow with black top, and then 28,000 miles. It's almost 11 years old now with 60,000 miles. No one believes it. These are phenomenally fun, well- built and fast cars. I drive mine daily and thoroughly enjoy it. By far the most satisfying car I've ever owned (and I've owned Mercedes, Audi, Lexus, Toyota, etc...) There is no doubt that the only thing that will replace it will be a newer 911 convertible - hopefully a Turbo. In a word - you need one! Report Abuse

Great Car!!! KaptHero , 10/01/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I picked this car up used, one owner, 48,000 Miles and it's been a dream. No oil leaks to speak of, mechanically sound. This is a great daily or just weekend driver. I change my own oil for under $50 and that is with a K&N Filter and Mobil 1.

Not just a toy New Porschephile , 01/30/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I had never owned a high end sports performance car. This was definitely a step up from the Japanese ones I previously owned and the newer ones on the current market. Initially, looked at buying a Maserati Spyder with F1. Oddly another customer at the Ferrari dealership recommended trying Porsche and I have not looked back. I thought this would be a car that sat in the garage to maintain its value with low mileage. I can't stop driving it though, taking it to work everyday, routine shopping, long-distance trips, and sometimes just for fun. It has been a pleasure to drive. The kids want to ride in it all the time as well.

Great till the engine seizes Dan H , 01/06/2018 Carrera 2dr Convertible 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I was a victim of a catotrophic engine failure of a 2002 Porsche 911.the car had 65k on it and I DID the IMS bearing fix and clutch replacement while I was at it. I ha e to say up until your well maintained engine seizes it is a wonderful car :-( Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability