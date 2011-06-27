Used 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Measurements
|Length
|174.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3031 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|4.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.3 in.
|Height
|51.4 in.
|Wheel base
|92.6 in.
|Width
|69.5 in.
