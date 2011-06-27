  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 1999 Porsche 911
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 911
Overview
See 911 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3031 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base92.6 in.
Width69.5 in.
See 911 Inventory

Related Used 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles