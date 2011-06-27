  1. Home
Used 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera Features & Specs

More about the 1999 911
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.0/391.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight2901 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base92.6 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Oak Green Metallic
  • Wimbledon Green Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Pastel Yellow
  • Arena Red Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Vesuvio Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Viola Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Dark Blue
  • Violet Blue Metallic
  • Zenith Blue Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Mirage Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Nephrite Green
  • Black
  • Graphite Gray
  • Savanna Beige
  • Mertropol Blue
  • Boxster Red
  • Space Gray
