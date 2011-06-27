  1. Home
Used 1999 Porsche 911 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Combined MPGno18no
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.255.0/391.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no15/23 mpgno
Combined MPGno18no
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm258 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm258 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 6800 rpm296 hp @ 6800 rpm296 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Measurements
Length174.5 in.174.5 in.174.5 in.
Curb weight3031 lbs.2901 lbs.3197 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.4.6 cu.ft.4.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.4.3 in.4.3 in.
Height51.4 in.51.4 in.51.4 in.
Wheel base92.6 in.92.6 in.92.6 in.
Width69.5 in.69.5 in.69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colorsno
  • Viola Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Pastel Yellow
  • Vesuvio Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Wimbledon Green Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Arena Red Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Blue
  • Mirage Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Violet Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Oak Green Metallic
  • Zenith Blue Metallic
  • Black Metallic
no
Interior Colorsno
  • Savanna Beige
  • Graphite Gray
  • Mertropol Blue
  • Black
  • Nephrite Green
  • Boxster Red
  • Space Gray
no
