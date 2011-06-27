  1. Home
Used 1998 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 911
5.0
5 reviews
Gotta Get It

dogsprocket, 08/12/2003
Forget the mass produced liquid cooled ugly 996 monstrosities known for its unreliable engines. You need to get the 993 with its wonderful curves and traditional air-cooled engine! 98' was the last year for this engine.....don't miss out!

993 value should increase

1998 - A+, 02/10/2004
Best true sports car on the road. Low miles - great condition 98 appeals to me more so than a 2004 or 2004 996.

Born to Run

rcable, 07/16/2004
This is the machine you always dreamt about driving. Once you drive it, you will dream about how the drive was better than the dream. What a car! Power and handling grace built within a great looking body style. You feel this car's purpose on the curves and straight aways. This is not a car you steer. This is a car you drive. Massage your way through the gears and you are the car. Take the top down and feel the wind. You are living the good life. If you love driving, then this car was born to run for you!! Favorite drive: Pacific Coast Highway south of Big Sur

Great Investment - and Super Fun

Joe, 02/18/2018
Carrera 2dr Convertible
It is 20 years old - last of the Air-Cooled - it is not for trashing around in. Joining the PCA and getting friends and advice is the way to go!!! Update: kept it for 10 years and sold it for a nice profit. It had become a 'Garage Queen' to keep mileage under 40k. Bought a used Boxster S I use on street and track - can drive it every and anywhere even if its raining:)

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fabulous car to drive!!

Blake, 02/28/2019
Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD
Amazing handling, sticks to the road like peanut butter to the roof of your mouth. Superb engine sounds and very smooth 6-speed manual gear box. Air conditioning is just so so, but not a big deal. Absolutely gorgeous car inside and out. Extremely reliable and well built vehicle. MPG is great, 27+ on the highway, not too bad. I really love driving my 911 993. These air-cooled 911's are built to LAST FOREVER.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
