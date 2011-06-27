Used 1998 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Gotta Get It
Forget the mass produced liquid cooled ugly 996 monstrosities known for its unreliable engines. You need to get the 993 with its wonderful curves and traditional air-cooled engine! 98' was the last year for this engine.....don't miss out!
993 value should increase
Best true sports car on the road. Low miles - great condition 98 appeals to me more so than a 2004 or 2004 996.
Born to Run
This is the machine you always dreamt about driving. Once you drive it, you will dream about how the drive was better than the dream. What a car! Power and handling grace built within a great looking body style. You feel this car's purpose on the curves and straight aways. This is not a car you steer. This is a car you drive. Massage your way through the gears and you are the car. Take the top down and feel the wind. You are living the good life. If you love driving, then this car was born to run for you!! Favorite drive: Pacific Coast Highway south of Big Sur
Great Investment - and Super Fun
It is 20 years old - last of the Air-Cooled - it is not for trashing around in. Joining the PCA and getting friends and advice is the way to go!!! Update: kept it for 10 years and sold it for a nice profit. It had become a 'Garage Queen' to keep mileage under 40k. Bought a used Boxster S I use on street and track - can drive it every and anywhere even if its raining:)
Fabulous car to drive!!
Amazing handling, sticks to the road like peanut butter to the roof of your mouth. Superb engine sounds and very smooth 6-speed manual gear box. Air conditioning is just so so, but not a big deal. Absolutely gorgeous car inside and out. Extremely reliable and well built vehicle. MPG is great, 27+ on the highway, not too bad. I really love driving my 911 993. These air-cooled 911's are built to LAST FOREVER.
