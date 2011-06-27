  1. Home
Used 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)213.4/329.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length167.7 in.
Curb weight3064 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base89.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Zenith Blue Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Black
  • Glacier White
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Yellow
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Violet Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Guards Red
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Wimbledon Green Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Arena Red Metallic
  • Blue Turquoise
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Oak Green Metallic
