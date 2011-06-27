Used 1997 Porsche 911 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1997 911
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Combined MPG181418
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg11/17 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.0/446.2 mi.213.4/329.8 mi.291.0/446.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.19.4 gal.19.4 gal.
Combined MPG181418
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm400 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm250 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 6300 rpm424 hp @ 5750 rpm282 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.38.5 ft.38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length167.7 in.167.7 in.167.7 in.
Curb weight3130 lbs.no3064 lbs.
Ground clearance4.7 in.5.1 in.4.7 in.
Height51.8 in.51.8 in.51.8 in.
Wheel base89.4 in.89.4 in.89.4 in.
Width68.3 in.70.7 in.68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Arena Red Metallic
  • Pastel Yellow
  • Blue Turquoise
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Oak Green Metallic
  • Zenith Blue Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Wimbledon Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Violet Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
