Used 1997 Porsche 911 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Flat 6
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|18
|14
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|11/17 mpg
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|291.0/446.2 mi.
|213.4/329.8 mi.
|291.0/446.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.4 gal.
|19.4 gal.
|19.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|14
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|250 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
|400 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|250 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|3.6 l
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|282 hp @ 6300 rpm
|424 hp @ 5750 rpm
|282 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.5 ft.
|38.5 ft.
|38.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Flat 6
|Flat 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Length
|167.7 in.
|167.7 in.
|167.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3130 lbs.
|no
|3064 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.7 in.
|5.1 in.
|4.7 in.
|Height
|51.8 in.
|51.8 in.
|51.8 in.
|Wheel base
|89.4 in.
|89.4 in.
|89.4 in.
|Width
|68.3 in.
|70.7 in.
|68.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
