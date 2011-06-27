  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 1997 Porsche 911
  5. Used 1997 Porsche 911 Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 911
5(67%)4(0%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all 911s for sale
List Price
$54,995
Used 911 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Transmission woes...

CTarna, 07/22/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought the car used with 9,500 miles on it. Thought buying through a dealer was the right thing to do. <B>WRONG!!! </b> At just over 15k miles, the shift fork for 1 and 2 gear cracked. Called Porsche, wrote letter. They said the original cast fork had a known weakness. They paid the $150 for replacement with a new, updated, forged piece- I got stuck with the $4600 labor and misc. parts bill. This dealer is horrible and I would <u>never</u> recommend them to anyone.<p><b>BUYER BEWARE</b>

Report Abuse

Cool car

Schmucky wucky, 03/31/2018
Carrera 2dr Convertible
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Black is the color.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Bought new, owned 22 years, plan to own it til I d

Mickeyfin, 10/12/2019
Carrera 2dr Convertible
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love this car. It has no upgrades, drives like it did when I bought it. Only repair was to the airconditioning. I have other cars so drive it for pleasure, only in summer. Love the rare Blue turquoise color. It is a manual transmission and it takes the curves beautifully. I dont find it cramped, but I am 5’7” female. My German Shepherd likes it too. The look is great, I fell for this car after a nice Corvette. Love the tucked in doors, solid feel, great handling and no repairs. I do have to put it on a trickle charger.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 911s for sale

Related Used 1997 Porsche 911 Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles