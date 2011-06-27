Used 1997 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Transmission woes...
I bought the car used with 9,500 miles on it. Thought buying through a dealer was the right thing to do. <B>WRONG!!! </b> At just over 15k miles, the shift fork for 1 and 2 gear cracked. Called Porsche, wrote letter. They said the original cast fork had a known weakness. They paid the $150 for replacement with a new, updated, forged piece- I got stuck with the $4600 labor and misc. parts bill. This dealer is horrible and I would <u>never</u> recommend them to anyone.<p><b>BUYER BEWARE</b>
Bought new, owned 22 years, plan to own it til I d
I love this car. It has no upgrades, drives like it did when I bought it. Only repair was to the airconditioning. I have other cars so drive it for pleasure, only in summer. Love the rare Blue turquoise color. It is a manual transmission and it takes the curves beautifully. I dont find it cramped, but I am 5’7” female. My German Shepherd likes it too. The look is great, I fell for this car after a nice Corvette. Love the tucked in doors, solid feel, great handling and no repairs. I do have to put it on a trickle charger.
