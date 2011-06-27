  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 1996 Porsche 911
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa Features & Specs

More about the 1996 911
More about the 1996 911
Overview
See 911 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.0/446.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length167.8 in.
Curb weight3130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base89.5 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arena Red Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Grand Prix White
  • Black
  • Speed Yellow
  • Turquoise Green Metallic
  • Blue Turquoise
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Iris Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Polar Silver Metallic
See 911 Inventory

Related Used 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles