Used 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Features & Specs

More about the 1996 911
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.0/407.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length168.0 in.
Curb weight3175 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base89.5 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Turquoise
  • Grand Prix White
  • Arena Red Metallic
  • Turquoise Green Metallic
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Iris Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
