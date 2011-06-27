Used 1996 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Awesome Car
I test drove dozens of Porsche's & read a lot about all models, from early 993's, 996's, Turbo 996's and a couple of 997's. There is nothing that compares to the style, sound, power, build quality of the amazing 993 car. It is practical and fun to drive. In my opinion the last of the air cooled Porsche was and still is the best, most stylish all round sports car on the road. Every time I get behind the wheel I am glad I bought the "old school" model, it has a style and personality that will never be manufactured again. It took me 6 months to get used to it but I just love this car.
Best 911 model hnds down
Buy one now before the price goes up and don't worry about the mileage if serviced properly. A lot of folks will recommend buying the "newest 911" you can afford. Don't believe it. My car has 180,000 miles and the only service has been oil changes. Keep the revs over 3,000 rpms. My local Porsche dealership manager drives one. This is last of the air-cooled 911's and this car has evolved to perfection with over 20-years of continuous engineering improvements that came from Porsche's racing engineering history. The new 911's (997 series) are made to look like these. Why? Because it is a mobile Object D'art. My car is 14yo and still folks jaws drop at the gas pump and heads turn.
C4S, the Turbo without the 400 HP engine
The 993 is the last of the air-cooled, handmade Porsches. Not only a beautiful car to look at, but with all-wheel drive and "big red" brakes, it goes like stink at the track. Don't buy this car if all you want to do is parade down main street. You'll regret it and sell it within a year. It's primitive, noisy, has a lousy stereo. Like an F-16 fighter, its designed to do one thing and do it better than any thing else and that is to get from point A to point B fast. With the 993 series, the 15K manual valve adjustment requirement is gone and they have no bad habits. If you want a REAL sports car, this is one of the top contenders. And if it rains, you'll look like Micheal Schumacher.
Finest car EVER
By far the very best car I've ever owned. Absolutely bullet-proof and a blast to drive.
1996 Carrera 2 Coupe
I've had several sports cars but this one was my dream from the age of 16. No car I can afford is as fun to drive and look at as a typee 993 coupe in silver finish. Fast, great handling and pretty trouble free to operate, though there are a few issues with these cars. To my eye, the 95-98 coke bottle shaped car is better looking than anything earlier and later, and the engine is fairly bullet-proof, with correct maintenance. Buy one of these if you can!
