Used 1996 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Got Speed
Porsche There is no substitute. This car is absolutely amazing. Especially when you consider it's age. Good god I wish I could afford a Turbo. The way this car moves so fast and smooth puts a smile on my face every time I drive it. It's what personifies the terms sports car. Don't expect the comfort of a lincoln but expect the fun of a rollercoaster. "GET U ONE!"
cool ride
This is a great car! I waited far too long to buy it. I love the 4th gear as it has a great pickup and a lot of range when you step on it. Handling is great as well!
cool car for us grey heads
I have never had a real sports car until now but drove the boxster and they was no kick at all. I said I just want a nice convertible and so I drove the masda miata and for the same money got a good used 96 911. I have never been sorry, this is fun to drive if I can stay alive long enought. It hits 105 from 4th to 5th and still has plenty to go. This is the lady of my dreams. My wife loves it to.
Sponsored cars related to the 911
Related Used 1996 Porsche 911 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner