Used 1996 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Got Speed jamesd , 08/20/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Porsche There is no substitute. This car is absolutely amazing. Especially when you consider it's age. Good god I wish I could afford a Turbo. The way this car moves so fast and smooth puts a smile on my face every time I drive it. It's what personifies the terms sports car. Don't expect the comfort of a lincoln but expect the fun of a rollercoaster. "GET U ONE!" Report Abuse

cool ride Johnnybgoode , 05/13/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a great car! I waited far too long to buy it. I love the 4th gear as it has a great pickup and a lot of range when you step on it. Handling is great as well! Report Abuse