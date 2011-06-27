  1. Home
Used 1996 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Got Speed

jamesd, 08/20/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Porsche There is no substitute. This car is absolutely amazing. Especially when you consider it's age. Good god I wish I could afford a Turbo. The way this car moves so fast and smooth puts a smile on my face every time I drive it. It's what personifies the terms sports car. Don't expect the comfort of a lincoln but expect the fun of a rollercoaster. "GET U ONE!"

cool ride

Johnnybgoode, 05/13/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a great car! I waited far too long to buy it. I love the 4th gear as it has a great pickup and a lot of range when you step on it. Handling is great as well!

cool car for us grey heads

2525ken, 05/13/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have never had a real sports car until now but drove the boxster and they was no kick at all. I said I just want a nice convertible and so I drove the masda miata and for the same money got a good used 96 911. I have never been sorry, this is fun to drive if I can stay alive long enought. It hits 105 from 4th to 5th and still has plenty to go. This is the lady of my dreams. My wife loves it to.

