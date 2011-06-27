  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 1995 Porsche 911
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera Features & Specs

More about the 1995 911
More about the 1995 911
Overview
See 911 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.0/446.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque243 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length168.0 in.
Curb weight3064 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base89.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Iris Blue Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Amaranth Violet
  • India Red
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Grand Prix White
  • Riviera Blue
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
See 911 Inventory

Related Used 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles