  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 1995 Porsche 911
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 911
More about the 1995 911
Overview
See 911 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.0/426.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque243 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room30.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity8 cu.ft.
Length168.0 in.
Curb weight3135 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base89.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Grand Prix White
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Riviera Blue
  • Iris Blue Metallic
  • Amaranth Violet
  • India Red
  • Black
See 911 Inventory

Related Used 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles