Used 1995 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

There really is no other chas , 04/20/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful My first Porsche, hopefully not my last. I'm not sure I can describe just how powerful an experience it is to drive a car like this every day. This is my regular driver, 3-4 days a week to work and back. I dropped a fair amount of money on it in my first year of ownership, but nothing I had to fix or upgrade was especially unreasonable. The Porsche 911 requires careful attention in its maintenance, but the rewards are very great: no other car makes you a part of the machine the way the 993 911 does. It's an experience every driver should have. My car has 112K miles on it, and it's running like a watch now. I just cross my fingers that no more expensive trolls show up soon Report Abuse

One of the Best Porsches ever made Juan Pequeno , 03/03/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The Porsche 993 is one of the best looking and best made Porsches ever made. It is the Last of the true air- cooled porsches. Couldn't be happier with this car. Report Abuse

Lasting Contemporary Design dicktoth , 12/12/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The 1995 Porsche 911 has one of the best car designs in the world. It is fun to drive. I have had it for eight years and it is still an exciting car to drive. I have a 6 speed and Polar SIlver is the color. It is hard to tell what year the car was designed. The exhaust sounds fantastic. The power vs. car body is balanced. Most importantly this is an exciting car to drive! Report Abuse

The Reliable Alternative To Ferrari 328 Sportscarnut , 04/01/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is my fourth, and favorite 911. You don't really notice the lack of Varioram unless you are passing. Edmunds' estimate of $34K for one in nice condition is pretty low. One with average mileage (4K - 7K /year) and maintained will cost more. Porsche ownership is not for everyone. This model has hydraulic lifters (no valve adjustments), but the exhaust manifold must be disassembled to access the lower spark plugs, and it eats 17" rear tires every 7500 miles. If you drive very gingerly, you can possibly coax 15K miles out of the fronts. Also, oil changes take about 10 quarts of Mobil One and an arm with two elbows. Report Abuse