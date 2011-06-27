Used 1995 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews
The Porsche 993 (the 911s from 1995 to 1998) Rock!
Having owned many a Porsche, I have to say my 993 remains my favorite Porsche. I have both a Cayenne and a 997 turbo model 911, and none compare to the feel or raw driving pleasure of the 993 models, especially the S or Turbo. Despite the power and performance (still better than 99% of the sports cars produced), it can be a daily driver --- definately a rough, bumpy, sports car, ride, though. The TMV purchase price is highly unrealistic. As the last "real" Porsche, 993s have become collector items. I would expect to pay high $50K or mid $60K for a 993S in great condition. The coupes are more expensive than the convertibles.
1995 Porsche C2 CAB
Purely fun to drive and extremely reliable.
Best Sports Car
It's a 15 year old sports car and still beats newer sports cars for styling. I get a hard-on every time I see another one on the road. I've driven the 996 and 997 and they feel like 'cars', while this 993 feels like a toy/sports car, complete with a true 911 feel.
Best Porsche Ever
This is my fourth Porsche and first convertible. It is everything that I had thought it would be. It goes where you think it to go, it's that quick. Great sound system, seats and handling.
Amazing
Ultimate sports car.... Looks as well as performance. You can never get it wrong by buying this car
