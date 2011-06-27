Used 1995 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

The Porsche 993 (the 911s from 1995 to 1998) Rock! jewbaca , 04/20/2011 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Having owned many a Porsche, I have to say my 993 remains my favorite Porsche. I have both a Cayenne and a 997 turbo model 911, and none compare to the feel or raw driving pleasure of the 993 models, especially the S or Turbo. Despite the power and performance (still better than 99% of the sports cars produced), it can be a daily driver --- definately a rough, bumpy, sports car, ride, though. The TMV purchase price is highly unrealistic. As the last "real" Porsche, 993s have become collector items. I would expect to pay high $50K or mid $60K for a 993S in great condition. The coupes are more expensive than the convertibles. Report Abuse

1995 Porsche C2 CAB Jim McDonald , 09/04/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Purely fun to drive and extremely reliable.

Best Sports Car Randy Leroy , 03/29/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful It's a 15 year old sports car and still beats newer sports cars for styling. I get a hard-on every time I see another one on the road. I've driven the 996 and 997 and they feel like 'cars', while this 993 feels like a toy/sports car, complete with a true 911 feel.

Best Porsche Ever Armand , 04/29/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my fourth Porsche and first convertible. It is everything that I had thought it would be. It goes where you think it to go, it's that quick. Great sound system, seats and handling.