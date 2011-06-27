  1. Home
Used 1995 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 911
The Porsche 993 (the 911s from 1995 to 1998) Rock!

jewbaca, 04/20/2011
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Having owned many a Porsche, I have to say my 993 remains my favorite Porsche. I have both a Cayenne and a 997 turbo model 911, and none compare to the feel or raw driving pleasure of the 993 models, especially the S or Turbo. Despite the power and performance (still better than 99% of the sports cars produced), it can be a daily driver --- definately a rough, bumpy, sports car, ride, though. The TMV purchase price is highly unrealistic. As the last "real" Porsche, 993s have become collector items. I would expect to pay high $50K or mid $60K for a 993S in great condition. The coupes are more expensive than the convertibles.

Report Abuse

1995 Porsche C2 CAB

Jim McDonald, 09/04/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Purely fun to drive and extremely reliable.

Report Abuse

Best Sports Car

Randy Leroy, 03/29/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

It's a 15 year old sports car and still beats newer sports cars for styling. I get a hard-on every time I see another one on the road. I've driven the 996 and 997 and they feel like 'cars', while this 993 feels like a toy/sports car, complete with a true 911 feel.

Report Abuse

Best Porsche Ever

Armand, 04/29/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my fourth Porsche and first convertible. It is everything that I had thought it would be. It goes where you think it to go, it's that quick. Great sound system, seats and handling.

Report Abuse

Amazing

Joor, 12/12/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Ultimate sports car.... Looks as well as performance. You can never get it wrong by buying this car

Report Abuse
