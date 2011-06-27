  1. Home
Used 1994 Porsche 911 Wide Body Features & Specs

More about the 1994 911
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.2/426.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.3 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque228 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower247 hp @ 6100 rpm
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length168.3 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.8 cu.ft.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base89.4 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Riviera Blue
  • India Red
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Iris Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Grand Prix White
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Amaranth Violet
