Used 1994 Porsche 911 Carrera S Turbo Features & Specs

More about the 1994 911
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)243.6/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.3 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque384 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length168.3 in.
Curb weight3274 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.8 cu.ft.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base89.4 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Amaranth Violet
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Riviera Blue
  • Grand Prix White
  • India Red
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Iris Blue Metallic
