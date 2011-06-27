Used 1994 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Fun Stuff!! FunForMe , 02/23/2003 0 of 2 people found this review helpful The Car is very nice...Fun to drive but something to look for when buying one. #1 OIL LEAKS Cars that sit in traffic tend to leak more like cars from Cali. 2# buy a turbo time it will give the car and the turbos more life.... They are well built cars have fun!!!! Report Abuse

Love my porsche!!! Worn out and rusty , 02/02/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I traded in my Chevrolet Chevette for this import. My Chevette was a custom car with an amazing sound system ( am) :O) Stepping into the porsche was an experience I can only describe as wonderfully exciting. Sorta like when you get a supersize fry at McDonalds when you are only expecting a large!! Oil Changes are high, but I understand.