Used 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera Features & Specs

More about the 1993 911
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/466.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.3 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque228 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower247 hp @ 6100 rpm
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base89.4 in.
Length168.3 in.
Width65.0 in.
Curb weight3031 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colorado Red
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Grand Prix White
  • Amazon Green Pearl Metallic
  • Violet Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Maritime Blue
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Wimbledon Green Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Rhodamine Metallic
  • Oak Green Metallic
  • Signal Green
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Mint Green
