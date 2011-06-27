  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 1992 Porsche 911
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Porsche 911 Turbo Features & Specs

More about the 1992 911
Overview
See 911 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)243.6/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.3 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5750 rpm
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base89.4 in.
Length168.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Curb weight3274 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Signal Green
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Maritime Blue
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Coral Red Metallic
  • Grand Prix White
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Mint Green
  • Amazon Green Pearl Metallic
  • Oak Green Metallic
  • Rubystone Red
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
See 911 Inventory

Related Used 1992 Porsche 911 Turbo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles