Used 1992 Porsche 911 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 911
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Combined MPG181416
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg12/20 mpg14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/466.9 mi.243.6/406.0 mi.284.2/426.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.3 gal.20.3 gal.20.3 gal.
Combined MPG181416
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque228 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm332 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm228 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.3 l3.6 l
Horsepower247 hp @ 6100 rpm315 hp @ 5750 rpm247 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.no40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.no37.5 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.no43.0 in.
Measurements
Height51.6 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
Wheel base89.4 in.89.4 in.89.4 in.
Length168.3 in.168.3 in.168.3 in.
Width69.9 in.69.9 in.65.0 in.
Curb weight3164 lbs.3274 lbs.3252 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Coral Red Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Rubystone Red
  • Signal Green
  • Amazon Green Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Oak Green Metallic
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Mint Green
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Grand Prix White
  • Maritime Blue
  • Signal Green
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Maritime Blue
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Coral Red Metallic
  • Grand Prix White
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Mint Green
  • Amazon Green Pearl Metallic
  • Oak Green Metallic
  • Rubystone Red
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Rubystone Red
  • Amazon Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Oak Green Metallic
  • Coral Red Metallic
  • Maritime Blue
  • Signal Green
  • Mint Green
  • Grand Prix White
Research Similar Vehicles