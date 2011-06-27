  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 1992 Porsche 911
  5. Used 1992 Porsche 911 Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 911
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all 911s for sale
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used 911 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It's a blast

964dawg, 02/22/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Without a doubt this is most enjoyable car I've ever owned. It's still a thrill after owning it for eight years. It's a head-turner, sure to draw comments from admirers whenever I drive it. I drove earlier models of 911s before deciding on this '92. I find it is a great combination of classic Porsche styling with enough creature comforts to make a more enjoyable ride than some of the earlier 911s. A great car and frankly more reliable than any of the BMWs I've owned that have all been 2001 or later years.

Report Abuse

1992 Porsche 911 Carrera 2

jbotx, 10/05/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car has been a fun, reliable car with excellent performance. I use it everyday, and look forward to my daily commute. The tiptronic transmission allows for easy use in rush hour traffic, and can switch to the manual mode for sporty driving.

Report Abuse

My Third Porsche

richard lieberman, 08/16/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Fantastic car in every way. I have selected the Targa again because I love open air cars and prefer the Targa to a convertable because I have run the car on a number of race tracks, and you must have a roll bar in order to be allowed on the track. The targa top has also allowed me to carry my 18 foot canoe on the roof. The car is super quick, trouble free,and a blast to drive at speed. I would recommend anyone buying a Porsche join the Porsche club as in will add to the fun of owning the marque.

Report Abuse

A Genuine Driver's Car

Richard92C2, 09/19/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a great car to drive every day and a blast to take on long trips. It has excellent handling, good power, is comfortable, and it gets good gas milage (28 mpg on the road). I did the 75,000 mile service when I purchased it and no other service was required for one year.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 911s for sale

Related Used 1992 Porsche 911 Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles