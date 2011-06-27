  1. Home
Used 1992 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(80%)4(20%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
MikeB2256318, 04/27/2004
In My view the America Roadster as rare and old as it is (1992) still looks sleeker than the newer $100K + models. This has the heartbeat and spunk of the true 911 porsche

Sure to be Vintage

Mohan, 12/21/2004
The 1992 911 is a fabulous car well on its way to becoming a classic. It is sturdy, dependable and drives as well as it did the day I got it.

porsche america roadster

tja-1614, 03/07/2003
Porsche hasn't yet made a ride as beautiful as the America Roadster. It is one of the all-time rarest Porsches made, and its low-slung wide turbo body is gorgeous. Its turbo running gear, suspension, and brakes are top notch, and the fact that its a roadster makes it a true collectible.

Beautiful Black Roadster

Jonathan Gordon, 05/09/2018
America Roadster 2dr Convertible
Only 250 made. Gorgeous! It doesn’t get wider!

Performance
Comfort
mechanics review

curtis, 05/20/2019
Carrera 2dr Convertible
very simply to maintain. MAF box losses calibration and with limited mechanical knowledge good luck finding someone old enough to tune it. More car this age the struts are worn out. expensive to replace. A/C systems are very poor in performance so don't drive in hot days unless you have top down. when parking car always close top to keep leather seats from burning the leathers {sun bleaching}. When parking in a garage place cardboard under rear of car to catch oil drip from engine case. At less drive it around the block once a week to keep everything lubricated. "O" the American roster was not based on the 356 speedster. They did produce a 964 speedster but the American Roster was based on the 930 turbo without the turbo. Have fun and drive your porsches.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
