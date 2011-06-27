  1. Home
Used 1991 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 911
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.2/426.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.3 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque228 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower247 hp @ 6100 rpm
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base89.4 in.
Length168.3 in.
Width65.0 in.
Curb weight3252 lbs.
