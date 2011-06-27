Used 1991 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Hold on tight
This car is a rocket. Modified with larger turbo, SS exhaust, hotter cams, fuel enrichment, 1 bar boost and Euro springs this car makes about 380 SAE hp at the rear wheels. These turbos are great because they are easy to modify. Handling is excellent, the brakes unparalleled, and the looks are classic. I love this car!
Dream Car
I recently purchased my 1991 c2 Turbo Porsche three months ago. I have been looking for my perfect car since I went to a Chevy dealership with my father at the tender age of nine back in 1965. I begged him to by a Corvette but as practicality would have it we drove off in an Impala Super Sport. I CRIED! 37 years and at least 37 cars later I finally have landed what I feel is the best looking best handling best overall car in the world. Now the tears are all of pure joy.
Most underrated 911, Don't believe it !
My car has 60,000 miles on it and I have owned 4 Porsches. This is the finest, comfortable,and most reliable Porsche series ever built! Yes, they are expensive to maintain, I maintain it at Porsche exclusively and it runs perfectly. I get 18-19 mpg city which is rare for an exotic car. The key is maintenance. The distributor should be replaced every 50k due to the belts inside - that with a proper tune up is approx. $2800. When the engine seals need to be replaced, there are a lot of them, approx $2000 total. When serviced properly, they don't leak oil.The a/c and heat work wonderfully, not like older models with the red, pull up lever freezing for the heat to kick in.
Targa rocks!
My 1991 Targa is a replacement for a long ago 1973 Targa. Although Targas do have their issues, I love 'em. There's nothing like the top off low noise experience of a Targa. The 1991 is in near perfect condition and drives like a dream. The AWD pulls around corners like you are on a rail. The power is smooth and accompanied by a confident growl from the exhaust. The only problem I have is the a/c doesn't work. I'm sure it can be fixed but I usually have the top off when I'm driving so I don't really care. No other mechanical problems or oil leaks. This is a great drive.
Owners Review
Car is kept in garage. Bought second hand for wife she decided she wanted a bigger car. She satisfied a life long fantacy owning a Porsche. Driver window needs new switch. Moon roof needs minor adjustment. All new interior (Black leather)new tinted glass. Will fix any and all items before sale. Car is driven now only to keep it in working order. Red exterior perfect paint.
Sponsored cars related to the 911
Related Used 1991 Porsche 911 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner