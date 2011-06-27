Used 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|284.2/406.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|228 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|52.0 in.
|Wheel base
|89.4 in.
|Length
|168.3 in.
|Width
|65.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3252 lbs.
Related Used 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles