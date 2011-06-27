  1. Home
Used 1990 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

The Most Fun Car I have Ever Driven

Porsche777, 04/11/2005
For a 15 year old car, this is one great driving machine. The car has plenty of power and incredible acceleration. The all wheel drive system give the car great traction and make turning a smooth process. You really feel the road in a fun way and with the top down it adds a whole new dimension fun driving.

