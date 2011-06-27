2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$141,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Horsepower
|493 hp @ 8,400 rpm
|Torque
|331 lb-ft @ 6,250 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|677 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Packages
|Light Design Package
|+$350
|Sport Chrono Package
|+$310
|Weissach Package
|+$13,250
|In-Car Entertainment
|150 watts stereo output
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|simulated suede steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,560
|Door Loops in Black
|yes
|Door Loops in Racing Yellow
|+$200
|Door Loops in Guards Red
|+$200
|Door Loops in Shark Blue
|+$200
|Door Loops in Lizard Green
|+$200
|Seat Belts in Shark Blue
|+$360
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|+$470
|Seat Belts in Lizard Green
|+$360
|Seat Belts in Guards Red
|+$360
|Seat Belts in Racing Yellow
|+$360
|Instrument Dials in White
|+$700
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Climate Control Panel Painted
|+$780
|Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/"PORSCHE" Logo
|+$340
|Heated Seats
|+$530
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red
|+$420
|Sun Visors in Race-Tex
|+$590
|Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
|yes
|Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/Porsche Crest
|+$340
|Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$950
|Instrument Dials in Guards Red
|+$700
|Fuse Box Covers in Leather
|+$380
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White
|+$420
|BOSE Surround Sound System
|+$990
|Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leather
|+$540
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$560
|Voice Control
|yes
|Climate Control Panel in Leather
|+$780
|Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$690
|Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) wi/Memory Package
|yes
|Seat Belts in Arctic Grey
|+$360
|Seat Belts in Deep Sea Blue
|+$360
|3D-Printed Bodyform Full Bucket Driver's Seat (Soft)
|+$3,890
|3D-Printed Bodyform Full Bucket Driver's Seat (Hard)
|+$3,890
|3D-Printed Bodyform Full Bucket Driver's Seat (Medium)
|+$3,890
|Bespoke Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,380
|Smartphone Compartment
|+$560
|Door Trim Package in Leather/Race-Tex
|+$690
|Dashboard Trim Package in Leather/Race-Tex
|+$1,610
|Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|+$530
|Steering Wheel and Gear Selector Lever in Black Leather
|yes
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,040
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Window Triangle Trims in Carbon Fiber
|+$730
|Wheels Painted in Satin Black with Outer Lip in Racing Yellow
|+$1,260
|Deletion of Model Designation Decal on Doors
|yes
|LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$2,020
|Auto-Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensor
|+$700
|Wheels Painted in Satin Indigo Blue
|+$600
|Wheels Painted in Satin Neodyme
|+$600
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|+$170
|20" 718 Cayman GT4 RS Forged Magnesium Wheels
|+$15,640
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Rear in High Gloss Silver
|yes
|Front Axle Lift System
|+$3,040
|Wheels Painted in Silver
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation on Rear
|yes
|Deletion of SiriusXM® Antenna
|yes
|Bespoke Decal Set
|+$1,350
|Accent Package Logos
|+$1,010
|Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black
|+$900
|Wheels Painted in Satin Black
|+$600
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|6.4 degrees
|Angle of departure
|10.6 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,227 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3,904 lbs.
|Height
|49.9 in.
|Length
|175.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|9.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|677 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|78.5 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|71.7 in.
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Wheel base
|97.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|295/30R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
