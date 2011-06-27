  1. Home
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Specs & Features

More about the 2022 718 Cayman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$141,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Horsepower493 hp @ 8,400 rpm
Torque331 lb-ft @ 6,250 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity677 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Light Design Package +$350
Sport Chrono Package +$310
Weissach Package +$13,250
In-Car Entertainment
150 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber +$1,560
Door Loops in Blackyes
Door Loops in Racing Yellow +$200
Door Loops in Guards Red +$200
Door Loops in Shark Blue +$200
Door Loops in Lizard Green +$200
Seat Belts in Shark Blue +$360
Steering Column Casing in Leather +$470
Seat Belts in Lizard Green +$360
Seat Belts in Guards Red +$360
Seat Belts in Racing Yellow +$360
Instrument Dials in White +$700
Smoking Packageyes
Climate Control Panel Painted +$780
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/"PORSCHE" Logo +$340
Heated Seats +$530
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red +$420
Sun Visors in Race-Tex +$590
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/Porsche Crest +$340
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$950
Instrument Dials in Guards Red +$700
Fuse Box Covers in Leather +$380
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White +$420
BOSE Surround Sound System +$990
Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leather +$540
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$560
Voice Controlyes
Climate Control Panel in Leather +$780
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$690
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) wi/Memory Packageyes
Seat Belts in Arctic Grey +$360
Seat Belts in Deep Sea Blue +$360
3D-Printed Bodyform Full Bucket Driver's Seat (Soft) +$3,890
3D-Printed Bodyform Full Bucket Driver's Seat (Hard) +$3,890
3D-Printed Bodyform Full Bucket Driver's Seat (Medium) +$3,890
Bespoke Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,380
Smartphone Compartment +$560
Door Trim Package in Leather/Race-Tex +$690
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather/Race-Tex +$1,610
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber +$530
Steering Wheel and Gear Selector Lever in Black Leatheryes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber +$1,040
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Window Triangle Trims in Carbon Fiber +$730
Wheels Painted in Satin Black with Outer Lip in Racing Yellow +$1,260
Deletion of Model Designation Decal on Doorsyes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$2,020
Auto-Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensor +$700
Wheels Painted in Satin Indigo Blue +$600
Wheels Painted in Satin Neodyme +$600
Door Handles in High Gloss Black +$170
20" 718 Cayman GT4 RS Forged Magnesium Wheels +$15,640
"PORSCHE" Logo on Rear in High Gloss Silveryes
Front Axle Lift System +$3,040
Wheels Painted in Silveryes
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyes
Deletion of SiriusXM® Antennayes
Bespoke Decal Set +$1,350
Accent Package Logos +$1,010
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black +$900
Wheels Painted in Satin Black +$600
Dimensions
Angle of approach6.4 degrees
Angle of departure10.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,227 lbs.
Gross weight3,904 lbs.
Height49.9 in.
Length175.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload677 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors78.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.7 in.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Wheel base97.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Grey
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • White
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Black
  • Shark Blue
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Arctic Grey Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Deep Sea Blue Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Deep Sea Blue Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
295/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
