2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 718 Cayman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$101,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/388.7 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Horsepower414 hp @ 7,600 rpm
Torque309 lb-ft @ 5,000 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity650 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Light Design Package +$350
Sport Chrono Package +$550
Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Package +$3,230
In-Car Entertainment
150 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Seat Belts in Silver Grey +$360
Steering Column Casing in Leather +$470
Sun Visors in Leather +$590
Seat Belts in Chalk +$360
Seat Belts in Miami Blue +$360
Seat Belts in Guards Red +$360
Seat Belts in Racing Yellow +$360
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather +$620
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Instrument Dials in White +$700
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/"PORSCHE" Logo +$340
Heated Seats +$530
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red +$420
Sun Visors in Race-Tex +$590
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/Porsche Crest +$340
Instrument Dials in Guards Red +$700
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White +$420
Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leather +$540
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$560
Climate Control Panel in Leather +$780
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$690
Stitching in Deviated Color +$1,500
Door Trim Package in Leather/Race-Tex +$690
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather/Race-Tex +$1,610
Steering Wheel and Gear Selector Lever in Black Leatheryes
Steering Wheel w/12 O'Clock Marker in Yellow +$330
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber +$1,040
Steering Wheel w/12 O'Clock Marker in Red +$330
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitching +$760
Seat Belts in Lizard Green +$360
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum +$540
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Leather Interioryes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber for Leather Interior +$790
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Standard Interioryes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Control +$770
Smoking Packageyes
Climate Control Panel Painted +$780
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$950
Fuse Box Covers in Leather +$380
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather +$1,610
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interioryes
BOSE Surround Sound System +$990
Navigation w/Porsche Connect +$2,320
Full Bucket Seats +$5,900
Voice Controlyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Brushed Aluminum for Leather Interioryes
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) wi/Memory Package +$2,640
Interior Trim in Anthracite Brushed Aluminum for Standard Interioryes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interior +$790
Smartphone Compartment +$560
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber +$1,210
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel +$830
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells and Trim in Leather w/Deviated Stitching +$1,770
Apple CarPlay w/Siri +$360
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Deviated Stitching +$610
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leather +$1,640
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Color +$300
Door Handles in High Gloss Black +$170
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color +$300
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors +$330
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$2,140
Auto-Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensor +$700
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black +$220
Model Designation on Rear Painted  +$350
Wheels Painted in Aurum +$600
Wheels Painted in Silveryes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) +$1,500
Exterior in Color to Sample +$12,830
Preparation for Custom Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyes
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black +$900
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finish +$160
Wheels Painted in Satin Black +$600
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,208 lbs.
Gross weight3,858 lbs.
Height50.0 in.
Length175.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload650 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors78.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.9 in.
Wheel base97.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Python Green
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Racing Yellow
  • White
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Black
  • Shark Blue
  • Frozen Berry Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Silver Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Yellow Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
295/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
