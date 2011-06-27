  1. Home
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 718 Cayman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$87,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/405.6 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Horsepower394 hp @ 7,000 rpm
Torque309 lb-ft @ 5,000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity582 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Light Design Package +$350
Premium Package +$3,500
In-Car Entertainment
150 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber +$470
Seat Belts in Silver Grey +$360
Seat Belts in Luxor Beige +$360
Steering Column Casing in Leather +$470
Manual Gear Lever w/Carbon Fiber Trim +$250
Sun Visors in Leather +$590
Porsche Crest on Headrests +$290
Seat Belts in Chalk +$360
Seat Belts in Miami Blue +$360
Seat Belts in Guards Red +$360
Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crest +$340
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red +$360
Seat Belts in Racing Yellow +$360
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather +$620
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Instrument Dials in White +$700
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/"PORSCHE" Logo +$340
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red +$420
Sun Visors in Race-Tex +$590
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/Porsche Crest +$340
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellow +$700
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellow +$420
Instrument Dials in Guards Red +$700
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White +$420
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel +$470
Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leather +$540
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$560
Climate Control Panel in Leather +$780
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$690
PDK Gear Selector in Deviated Leather +$1,040
Manual Gear Lever in Deviated Leather and Stitching +$1,040
PDK Gear Selector w/Carbon Fiber Trim +$250
Door Trim Package in Leather/Race-Tex +$690
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather/Race-Tex +$1,610
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber +$1,040
Steering Wheel in Leatheryes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitching +$760
Deletion of Race-Texyes
Seat Belts in Lizard Green +$360
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interior +$750
Door Panel Trim Package in Leather +$690
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum +$540
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Leather Interior +$1,020
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber for Leather Interior +$1,810
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum for Standard Interior +$770
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum for Leather Interior +$900
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Standard Interior +$850
Seat Ventilation +$740
Smoking Packageyes
Climate Control Panel Painted +$780
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$950
Fuse Box Covers in Leather +$380
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather +$1,610
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interior +$890
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum for Standard Interior +$900
BOSE Surround Sound System +$990
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System +$4,690
Navigation w/Porsche Connect +$2,320
Full Bucket Seats +$5,900
Voice Controlyes
Power Sport Seats (14-way) w/Memory Package +$2,330
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) wi/Memory Package +$3,030
Color Selection for Deviated Leatheryes
Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Package +$3,230
PDK Gear Selector w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leather +$560
Center Console Lid w/Model Logo +$340
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interior +$1,540
Smartphone Compartment +$560
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber +$1,210
Deviated Stitching Interior Package +$2,390
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel +$830
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells and Trim in Leather w/Deviated Stitching +$1,770
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminum +$280
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Deviated Stitching +$610
Manual Gear Lever w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum for Leather Interior +$1,040
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leather +$1,640
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
20" 911 Turbo Wheels +$2,450
GTS Interior Package +$3,690
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Color +$300
20" Carrera Sport Wheels +$1,260
Door Handles in High Gloss Black +$170
Rear Wiper +$370
Window Trim and Window Triangle in High Gloss Black +$510
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color +$300
Porsche Entry and Drive +$680
Model Designation Logo on Rear Changed to "718"yes
Deletion of Model Designation Decal on Doorsyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors +$330
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$1,180
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black +$220
Deletion of Roof Lining in Race-Texyes
Model Designation on Rear Painted  +$350
"718" Logo on Rear Painted +$220
Rear Wing in High Gloss Black +$410
Wheels Painted in Aurum +$600
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum +$600
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black +$600
Wheels Painted in Silveryes
Exterior in Color to Sample +$11,430
Preparation for Custom Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyes
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black +$900
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finish +$160
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic +$600
Wheels Painted in Exterior Color +$600
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach9.7 degrees
Angle of departure14.3 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,166 lbs.
Gross weight3,748 lbs.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height50.2 in.
Length173.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload582 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors78.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.9 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Python Green
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Racing Yellow
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Lava Orange
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Black
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Shark Blue
  • Frozen Berry Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Carmine Red Leather/Race-Tex, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black Race-Tex w/Leather Seat Centers, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Chalk Leather/Race-Tex, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Leather/Race-Tex, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Black Leather w/Race-Tex Seat Centers, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
265/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
