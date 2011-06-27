2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$87,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|287.3/405.6 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Horsepower
|394 hp @ 7,000 rpm
|Torque
|309 lb-ft @ 5,000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|582 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Packages
|Light Design Package
|+$350
|Premium Package
|+$3,500
|In-Car Entertainment
|150 watts stereo output
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|simulated suede steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|+$470
|Seat Belts in Silver Grey
|+$360
|Seat Belts in Luxor Beige
|+$360
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|+$470
|Manual Gear Lever w/Carbon Fiber Trim
|+$250
|Sun Visors in Leather
|+$590
|Porsche Crest on Headrests
|+$290
|Seat Belts in Chalk
|+$360
|Seat Belts in Miami Blue
|+$360
|Seat Belts in Guards Red
|+$360
|Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crest
|+$340
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|+$360
|Seat Belts in Racing Yellow
|+$360
|Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather
|+$620
|Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread
|yes
|Instrument Dials in White
|+$700
|Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/"PORSCHE" Logo
|+$340
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red
|+$420
|Sun Visors in Race-Tex
|+$590
|Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/Porsche Crest
|+$340
|Instrument Dials in Racing Yellow
|+$700
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellow
|+$420
|Instrument Dials in Guards Red
|+$700
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White
|+$420
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel
|+$470
|Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leather
|+$540
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$560
|Climate Control Panel in Leather
|+$780
|Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$690
|PDK Gear Selector in Deviated Leather
|+$1,040
|Manual Gear Lever in Deviated Leather and Stitching
|+$1,040
|PDK Gear Selector w/Carbon Fiber Trim
|+$250
|Door Trim Package in Leather/Race-Tex
|+$690
|Dashboard Trim Package in Leather/Race-Tex
|+$1,610
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,040
|Steering Wheel in Leather
|yes
|Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitching
|+$760
|Deletion of Race-Tex
|yes
|Seat Belts in Lizard Green
|+$360
|Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interior
|+$750
|Door Panel Trim Package in Leather
|+$690
|Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum
|+$540
|Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Leather Interior
|+$1,020
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber for Leather Interior
|+$1,810
|Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum for Standard Interior
|+$770
|Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum for Leather Interior
|+$900
|Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Standard Interior
|+$850
|Seat Ventilation
|+$740
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Climate Control Panel Painted
|+$780
|Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$950
|Fuse Box Covers in Leather
|+$380
|Dashboard Trim Package in Leather
|+$1,610
|Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interior
|+$890
|Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum for Standard Interior
|+$900
|BOSE Surround Sound System
|+$990
|Burmester High-End Surround Sound System
|+$4,690
|Navigation w/Porsche Connect
|+$2,320
|Full Bucket Seats
|+$5,900
|Voice Control
|yes
|Power Sport Seats (14-way) w/Memory Package
|+$2,330
|Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) wi/Memory Package
|+$3,030
|Color Selection for Deviated Leather
|yes
|Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|+$3,230
|PDK Gear Selector w/Brushed Aluminum Trim
|yes
|Seat Centers in Deviated Leather
|+$560
|Center Console Lid w/Model Logo
|+$340
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interior
|+$1,540
|Smartphone Compartment
|+$560
|Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,210
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|+$2,390
|Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|+$830
|Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells and Trim in Leather w/Deviated Stitching
|+$1,770
|PDK Gear Selector in Aluminum
|+$280
|Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Deviated Stitching
|+$610
|Manual Gear Lever w/Brushed Aluminum Trim
|yes
|Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum for Leather Interior
|+$1,040
|Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leather
|+$1,640
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
|20" 911 Turbo Wheels
|+$2,450
|GTS Interior Package
|+$3,690
|Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Color
|+$300
|20" Carrera Sport Wheels
|+$1,260
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|+$170
|Rear Wiper
|+$370
|Window Trim and Window Triangle in High Gloss Black
|+$510
|Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color
|+$300
|Porsche Entry and Drive
|+$680
|Model Designation Logo on Rear Changed to "718"
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation Decal on Doors
|yes
|Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
|+$330
|LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$1,180
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black
|+$220
|Deletion of Roof Lining in Race-Tex
|yes
|Model Designation on Rear Painted
|+$350
|"718" Logo on Rear Painted
|+$220
|Rear Wing in High Gloss Black
|+$410
|Wheels Painted in Aurum
|+$600
|Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum
|+$600
|Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black
|+$600
|Wheels Painted in Silver
|yes
|Exterior in Color to Sample
|+$11,430
|Preparation for Custom Color
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation on Rear
|yes
|Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black
|+$900
|Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finish
|+$160
|Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic
|+$600
|Wheels Painted in Exterior Color
|+$600
|Wheels Painted in Satin Black
|yes
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|9.7 degrees
|Angle of departure
|14.3 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,166 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3,748 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.4 in.
|Height
|50.2 in.
|Length
|173.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|14.9 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|582 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|78.5 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|70.9 in.
|Wheel base
|97.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|265/35R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
