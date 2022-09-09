2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 Consumer Reviews
My last car, again?
My first Porsche was a 2005 911S Cabriolet. Bought it new off the lot, owned it for 5.5 years, great car, but last year was painful with out of warranty repairs. Sold it and went 2 years Porsche-less before ordering a 2014 Cayman S. Took delivery in May, 2013, and the bond was immediate. Not quite as quick as the 911 in a straight line, everything else was an improvement. Mid engine handling and balance was superb. Thought I was going to keep it until wheels fell off - its or mine. The 718 switch to 4 cylinders further added to my commitment to the 6 cylinder 981 model. Then…..the Cayman GTS 4.0. I had been previously tempted by both the 981 and 718 GT4 to trade up, but the track focused nature was holding me back. In 8 tears I put 50k miles on the Cayman S with 60% tread remaining on my second set of Michelin Pilots. Same driving would have required 4-5 sets of the sticky Michelin Cups on the GT4 at $2k+ a set. Not a deal breaker but a consideration and an obligation to at least take it to the track a couple of times a year. The 718 GTS 4.0 was perfect alternative for me. Same engine as GT4, better ride on public roads, and all the car i would need to enjoy an occasional track event. I go with 6-speed manual always, for engagement and enjoyment. I went with LWB (carbon fiber) seats that are fantastic and will encourage me to stay in shape. Everything else is perfect, with slight to significant improvements over my 2014 Cayman S. And the GTS is significantly quicker than my former 911S. This may just be my last sports car. Or at least one I won’t trade if I get another. The 911 has grown into a mini-Panamera GT car. Phenomenal performance but without the intimacy and visceral feel of the smaller Cayman. The Cayman remains analog in a good way, the 911 went a step too digital with the 992 for my tastes.
Some Cayman Love
OK, so I may be biased, but owning 3 Caymans has given me some serious love for the 981/718. My first Cayman was a 718 GT4 that I bought in summer of 2020 when the market for everything tanked and you could get one for MSRP. My intent was to track the car but when I received it with 13 miles on the odometer I said no way was it going to be in harm’s way. As the prices started to creep up I bought a Sapphire Blue 2014 Cayman S with beige interior and now use that as my daily driver and track car. Have updated the brakes to yellow caliper Brembo GTs, ducktail spoiler, GT4 side vents, GT4 rear diffuser, and a TechArt front spoiler and running Cup 2s. The GT4 and 981CS are somewhat familiar to each other but very different in feel. The GT4’s steering has an indescribable feedback, it’s amazing. The ceramic brakes are otherworldly. The entire car feels slightly bigger (exact same size) but far more planted. On rougher roads it feels like the GT4 is actually pushing the tires down into the road surface, the Cayman S feels like a very good road car, but not at the same level as the GT4. So the third Cayman? A GT4RS, currently in production, due in by mid-November. It took me having to trade in my GT4 early to score an allocation, but you gotta do what you gotta do.
