  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 718 Cayman
  4. 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman Specs & Features

More about the 2022 718 Cayman
More about the 2022 718 Cayman
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/405.6 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Horsepower350 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque309 lb-ft @ 1,900 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity584 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Packages
Light Design Package +$350
Premium Package +$4,050
Sport Chrono Package +$2,090
SportDesign Package +$3,050
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
150 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber +$990
Manual Gear Lever w/Mahogany Trim +$610
Seat Belts in Silver Grey +$360
Seat Belts in Luxor Beige +$360
Steering Column Casing in Leather +$470
Manual Gear Lever w/Carbon Fiber Trim +$610
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Luxor Beige +$420
Sun Visors in Leather +$590
PDK Gear Selector w/Mahogany Trim +$610
Porsche Crest on Headrests +$290
Seat Belts in Chalk +$360
Seat Belts in Miami Blue +$360
Seat Belts in Guards Red +$360
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Mahogany +$990
Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crest +$340
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red +$360
Seat Belts in Racing Yellow +$360
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather +$620
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beige +$700
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Instrument Dials in White +$700
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Red +$700
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/"PORSCHE" Logo +$340
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red +$420
Sun Visors in Race-Tex +$590
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Red +$420
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/Porsche Crest +$340
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellow +$700
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellow +$420
Instrument Dials in Guards Red +$700
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White +$420
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel +$470
Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leather +$540
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$560
Climate Control Panel in Leather +$780
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$690
PDK Gear Selector in Deviated Leather +$1,040
Manual Gear Lever in Deviated Leather and Stitching +$1,040
PDK Gear Selector w/Carbon Fiber Trim +$610
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber +$1,040
Steering Wheel in Leather +$330
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitching +$760
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interior +$750
Door Panel Trim Package in Leather +$690
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum +$540
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Leather Interior +$1,020
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber for Leather Interior +$1,810
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum for Standard Interior +$770
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum for Leather Interior +$900
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Standard Interior +$850
GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Race-Tex +$890
Seat Ventilation +$740
Roof Lining in Race-Tex +$1,190
Smoking Packageyes
Climate Control Panel Painted +$780
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$950
Fuse Box Covers in Leather +$380
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather +$1,610
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interior +$890
BOSE Surround Sound System +$990
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System +$4,690
Navigation w/Porsche Connect +$2,320
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber +$680
Sport Seats Plus (2-way) +$810
Voice Controlyes
Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel +$310
Power Sport Seats (14-way) w/Memory Package +$2,330
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) wi/Memory Package +$3,830
Color Selection for Deviated Leatheryes
Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Package +$3,230
PDK Gear Selector w/Brushed Aluminum Trim +$310
Seat Centers in Deviated Leather +$560
Center Console Lid w/Model Logo +$340
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Manual Gear Lever in Race-Tex +$890
Interior Trim in Mahogany for Standard Interior +$1,540
Interior Trim in Mahogany for Leather Interior +$1,810
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interior +$1,540
Smartphone Compartment +$560
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber +$1,210
Deviated Stitching Interior Package +$2,390
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel +$830
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells and Trim in Leather w/Deviated Stitching +$1,770
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminum +$650
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Deviated Stitching +$610
Manual Gear Lever w/Brushed Aluminum Trim +$310
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leather +$1,640
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
19" Boxster S Wheels +$600
Sports Tailpipes in Black +$310
20" 911 Turbo Wheels +$3,500
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Color +$300
20" Carrera Sport Wheels +$2,500
Door Handles in High Gloss Black +$170
20" Carrera S Wheels +$1,670
Rear Wiper +$370
20" Carrera Classic Wheels +$2,320
Sports Tailpipes in Silver +$310
Window Trim and Window Triangle in High Gloss Black +$510
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color +$300
Model Designation on Doors in Silver +$310
Model Designation on Doors in Black +$310
Rear Side Air Intake Grilles Painted +$680
Porsche Entry and Drive +$680
Model Designation Logo on Rear Changed to "718"yes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors +$330
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$1,180
Lower Rear Fascia in Exterior Color  +$680
Model Designation on Rear Painted  +$350
Window Trim in Silver +$350
Front Grille Slats Painted +$710
"718" Logo on Rear Painted +$220
Exterior Package Painted +$1,890
Rear Wing in High Gloss Black +$410
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum +$1,290
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black +$1,290
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Black +$3,600
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) +$670
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest +$190
Exterior in Color to Sample +$11,430
Preparation for Custom Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyes
Clear Taillights +$740
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finish +$160
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic +$1,290
Wheels Painted in Exterior Color +$1,290
Wheels Painted in Satin Black +$1,290
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,086 lbs.
Gross weight3,671 lbs.
Height51.0 in.
Length172.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload584 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors78.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.9 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Python Green
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Racing Yellow
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Lava Orange
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Black
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Shark Blue
  • Frozen Berry Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
265/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models