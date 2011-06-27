2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$86,800
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|287.3/405.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|309 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|394 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
|Premium Package
|yes
|Light Design Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|8 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|150 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|simulated suede steering wheel
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Sun Visors in Leather
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector w/Brushed Aluminum Trim
|yes
|Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitching
|yes
|Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather
|yes
|Seat Belts in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|yes
|Burmester High-End Surround Sound System
|yes
|Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Leather Interior
|yes
|Smartphone Compartment
|yes
|Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum for Standard Interior
|yes
|Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) wi/Memory Package
|yes
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel
|yes
|Power Sport Seats (14-way) w/Memory Package
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White
|yes
|Navigation w/Porsche Connect
|yes
|Dashboard Trim Package in Leather/Race-Tex
|yes
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
|yes
|BOSE Surround Sound System
|yes
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellow
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector w/Carbon Fiber Trim
|yes
|Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/"PORSCHE" Logo
|yes
|Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Standard Interior
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red
|yes
|Sun Visors in Race-Tex
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests
|yes
|Seat Belts in Miami Blue
|yes
|Door Trim Package in Leather/Race-Tex
|yes
|Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|yes
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber for Leather Interior
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Vehicle Keys Painted and One Key Pouch in Leather
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Center Console Lid w/Model Logo
|yes
|Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum for Leather Interior
|yes
|Seat Belts in Guards Red
|yes
|Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interior
|yes
|Seat Ventilation
|yes
|Manual Gear Lever in Deviated Leather and Stitching
|yes
|Manual Gear Lever w/Carbon Fiber Trim
|yes
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interior
|yes
|Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Deviated Stitching
|yes
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Racing Yellow
|yes
|Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leather
|yes
|Seat Belts in Lizard Green
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum for Leather Interior
|yes
|Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Full Bucket Seats
|yes
|Deletion of Race-Tex
|yes
|Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector in Aluminum
|yes
|Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum for Standard Interior
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector in Deviated Leather
|yes
|Manual Gear Lever w/Brushed Aluminum Trim
|yes
|Seat Belts in Chalk
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Guards Red
|yes
|Fuse Box Covers in Leather
|yes
|Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells and Trim in Leather w/Deviated Stitching
|yes
|Steering Wheel in Leather
|yes
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|yes
|Color Selection for Deviated Leather
|yes
|Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Climate Control Panel Painted
|yes
|Seat Centers in Deviated Leather
|yes
|Seat Belts in Silver Grey
|yes
|Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Instrument Dials in White
|yes
|Voice Control
|yes
|Seat Belts in Racing Yellow
|yes
|Door Panel Trim Package in Leather
|yes
|Dashboard Trim Package in Leather
|yes
|Climate Control Panel in Leather
|yes
|Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interior
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Exterior Options
|LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation on Rear
|yes
|Rear Wing in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Satin Black
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Aurum
|yes
|Model Designation in High Gloss Black
|yes
|GTS Interior Package
|yes
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Silver
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation Decal on Doors
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic
|yes
|"718" Logo on Rear Painted
|yes
|Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Deletion of Roof Lining in Race-Tex
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Model Designation Logo on Rear Changed to "718"
|yes
|Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finish
|yes
|Window Trim and Window Triangle in High Gloss Black
|yes
|20" 911 Turbo Wheels
|yes
|Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color
|yes
|Model Designation on Rear Painted
|yes
|Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Rear Wiper
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black
|yes
|Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|20" Carrera Sport Wheels
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|14.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3166 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3748 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.9 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|9.7 degrees
|Maximum payload
|582 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|14.3 degrees
|Length
|173.5 in.
|Ground clearance
|4.4 in.
|Height
|50.2 in.
|Wheel base
|97.4 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|265/35R Z tires
|yes
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
