  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 718 Cayman
  4. 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Specs & Features

More about the 2021 718 Cayman
More about the 2021 718 Cayman
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$100,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque309 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower414 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Packages
Light Design Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
simulated suede steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Brushed Aluminum for Standard Interioryes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Leather Interioryes
Smartphone Compartmentyes
Heated Seatsyes
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) wi/Memory Packageyes
Smoking Packageyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Brushed Aluminum for Leather Interioryes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Whiteyes
Navigation w/Porsche Connectyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather/Race-Texyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/"PORSCHE" Logoyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Standard Interioryes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Redyes
Sun Visors in Race-Texyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyes
Door Trim Package in Leather/Race-Texyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber for Leather Interioryes
Stitching in Deviated Coloryes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Steering Wheel w/12 O'Clock Marker in Redyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interioryes
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Apple CarPlay w/Siriyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Lizard Greenyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/Porsche Crestyes
Full Bucket Seatsyes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Steering Wheel and Gear Selector Lever in Black Leatheryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Steering Wheel w/12 O'Clock Marker in Yellowyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells and Trim in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted in Aurumyes
Auto-Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation on Rear Painted yes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Silveryes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Blackyes
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Blackyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity14.7 cu.ft.
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Gross weight3858 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Height50.0 in.
Maximum payload650 lbs.
Wheel base97.8 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Python Green
  • Exterior in Custom Color
  • Racing Yellow
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Chalk
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Yellow Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Silver Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
295/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars